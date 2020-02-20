Big foot, Sasquatch, Yeti, whatever the name,
Description of the monster is the same.
Big Foot leaves foot prints too large for a bear
And has either black, brown, tan, or white hair.
Big Foot, reported to be ten-foot tall,
Scary and weird. Piercing shrieks, are his call.
Big Foot could weigh at least 300 pounds,
And makes 16-inch tracks in soft ground.
Signs along highway for traveling folk;
“Big Foot Crossing”; is it a little joke?
Or is Big Foot lingering in the trees,
Quietly waiting for you or me?
BIG FOOT! What is myth? What is reality?
Scientists have researched since the 1950s.
Are stories truth or imagination
Or result of poetic creation?