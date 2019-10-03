MAYNARD — Sixteen West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance. Minutes from the last meeting were read and approved.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with Lowell Cannell and Kathryn Cannell garnering the top scores.
Hostess next week will be Ida Mae Teague. Area seniors who enjoy socializing over a game or two of 500 are welcome to attend the West Central Senior Citizens. The friendly group meets each Tuesday, April through mid-December at the Maynard Community Hall.