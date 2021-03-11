DES MOINES — Known for their rugged, authentic approach to rock and roll, the Northern California band has been making memorable music since 1969 and last played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2011.
The Doobie Brothers, featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee, join an already announced array of Christian, Country, R&B, and Rock groups. They will perform the last night of the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 22. Tickets went on sale Friday, March 12, and can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849
For over four decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently led to the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.
All safety precautions per COVID-19 will be taken as required in August 2021