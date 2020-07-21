A crew of men from DOT
With white trucks and machinery
Have been in Arlington for weeks
Replacing walks along Main Street.
DOT men in bright green shirts
Arrive before seven to work.
They set up orange and white signs
To warn the traffic that goes by.
Everything in the path went.
They removed all old cement;
The antique brick in one block;
And some grass and a little rock.
They cut my Black Maple one day,
Because it was dying anyway.
Then the Bridal Wreath next door.
Don’t have to dodge it anymore.
Sidewalks are wider than before;
Sixty inches and a little more.
People can walk safely in pairs,
And navigate in wheel chairs.