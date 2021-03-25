DES MOINES — With only 140 days until the 2021 Iowa State Fair, country artists Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch complete the star studded 11- day Grandstand line up announcements. Co-headlining on Monday, Aug. 16, they join other country, Christian, pop, rock, and classic rock acts already announced.
Known for mainstream country sounds, Cole Swindell has racked up an impressive resume including nine number one singles as a performer and 11 number one singles as a songwriter, a one billion-plus audience reaching single for "You Should Be Here," eight Platinum singles and more. With more than 2.22 billion total career streams, Dustin Lynch has earned industry recognition with Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards nominations.
Tickets for this event went on sale Friday morning, March 26, at www.iowastatefair.org. Persons can also order tickets by calling 1-800-514-3849.
The following show tickets are already on sale: Casting Crowns with special guest Jordan Feliz (Aug. 12), Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell (Aug. 13), Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), Boyz II Men with Bell Biv DeVoe (Aug. 15), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch with special guest All That Remains (Aug. 20), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21), The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee (Aug. 22). Available tickets can be purchased at the same website as above.