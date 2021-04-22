The very first time I ever whistled was in Sunday school. For several weeks I had been practicing to “pucker and blow” but no matter how I tried, nothing came of it. It got to be an obsession with me as I practiced wherever I was. I wasn’t paying much attention to what was going on, just lolling in the pew. When Mrs. Vaughn called my name for the roll call, I sat up and let out a loud trill that surprised me as well everyone in the class.
Mrs. Vaughn looked at me and said, “Children, let’s answer correctly.” Nobody answered that way ever after. But I didn’t stop whistling after that; I whistled for years, until I lost my pucker.
Whistling has always been associated with a happy heart. If you want to hire a good worker, find one who whistles, is the standard advice. But I always whistled more under pressure; the harder things were, the more I whistled.
My big sister, Mabel taught me this:
“I bought a wooden whistle, but it wooden whistle.
Then I bought a steel whistle, but it steel wooden whistle.
Then I bought a tin whistle, and now I tin whistle.”
I thought everyone liked hearing someone whistling, but that isn’t true. If you are going to whistle, it should be some kind of tune and not just something that drives people nuts to hear.
Little Chloe and I would walk all over town and she would whistle her way as she walked. Almost everyone commented on her talent. It reminded them of someone they knew who could whistle … quite a talent for a three year old!
Speaking of those who don’t like to hear it, I once worked for a very dignified lady. I was in the kitchen washing dishes and whistling. She called out, “Who is that whistling?” I told her it was me. She quoted me this old rhyme: “A whistling girl and a crowing hen, they both will come to no good end.”
Since I am no spring chicken, and so far, things are good, it must not have hurt me too bad. I can’t speak for the crowing hen, though.
Years ago, in Prairie du Chen, Wisconsin, there was a popular bar and dance hall called “The Spit and Whistle.” It might have had a more acceptable name, but that was how it was known. Everyone went there and danced to local bands … even those who didn’t admit it. It was the ultimate people watching place. A lot of romances started on that dance floor.
One of my parents’ acquaintances met her husband there and she was so happy she wrote a poem about it. I was just a little girl when she read it to my folks, but I remember the first lines:
“I met him at the Spit and Whistle, and he was a Whizzle Dizzle.” There was more, but that’s all I remember and that’s enough. In all my life, I’ve never met a Whizzle Dizzle, and I’m not going to look for one now. Besides the old place is long gone as it was washed out by a Mississippi River flood.