The Pinochle Players

One minion sits on the front seat
Of the red, antiquated truck.
He asked them all to meet
For a quick game of cut-throat luck.
Two more minions on the truck bed
Have Pinochle cards in their hands.
The fourth is a little skin-head
Sitting calmly in wonderland.
The last player is almost late.
He is climbing up a ladder.
Card players never like to wait.
There’s eager Pinochle chatter.
The table is orange as pumpkins
And has a Jack-O-lantern face.
The game is about to begin
Down at the quiet country place.
The scene is on W-45
Until Halloween is over.
Then old Federal comes alive
And hides until next October.