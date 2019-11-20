Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Pinochle Players

One minion sits on the front seat

Of the red, antiquated truck.

He asked them all to meet

For a quick game of cut-throat luck.

Two more minions on the truck bed

Have Pinochle cards in their hands.

The fourth is a little skin-head

Sitting calmly in wonderland.

The last player is almost late.

He is climbing up a ladder.

Card players never like to wait.

There’s eager Pinochle chatter.

The table is orange as pumpkins

And has a Jack-O-lantern face.

The game is about to begin

Down at the quiet country place.

The scene is on W-45

Until Halloween is over.

Then old Federal comes alive

And hides until next October.

