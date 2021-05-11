Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

As all The Sorority Sisters have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, they gathered for an in-person session at the home of Bonnie Elliott Monday afternoon.

Barbara Sanders presided at the business meeting when secret sisters were revealed in a card exchange and new names were drawn. Members voted to continue the tradition of sponsoring a hanging flower basket for the downtown area.

The group will meet May 24 at 1 p.m. at the home of Ellen Howard, Manchester.

At the close of the afternoon, a rhubarb-strawberry dessert, provided by Barb Sanders, was served. Assisting the hostess were Ellen Howard and Marlene Kudrna.

Cynthia Lundry provided the door prize which was awarded to Kaye Frazer.

Tags

Trending Food Videos