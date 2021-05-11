As all The Sorority Sisters have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, they gathered for an in-person session at the home of Bonnie Elliott Monday afternoon.
Barbara Sanders presided at the business meeting when secret sisters were revealed in a card exchange and new names were drawn. Members voted to continue the tradition of sponsoring a hanging flower basket for the downtown area.
The group will meet May 24 at 1 p.m. at the home of Ellen Howard, Manchester.
At the close of the afternoon, a rhubarb-strawberry dessert, provided by Barb Sanders, was served. Assisting the hostess were Ellen Howard and Marlene Kudrna.
Cynthia Lundry provided the door prize which was awarded to Kaye Frazer.