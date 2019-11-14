OELWEIN – Sharon Lorsung entertained The Sorority Sisters at her home Monday afternoon.
She also led the program on “Veterans Day.” Members participated in the discussion sharing stories of family members, friends who had served in the armed forces. The special section about the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, which appeared in the Oelwein Daily Register Nov. 9, provided additional information about Veterans Day and the Legion. The hostess showed a picture of her husband in his naval uniform.
During the meeting, conducted by Barb Sanders, members signed a card for honorary member, Carolyn Stammeyer who is recuperating from surgery. The group also voted to purchase a star in the Lovelights, which shine above MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center during the holiday season. The lighting ceremony is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.
Refreshments were served by the hostess at the close of the afternoon.
The Nov. 25 meeting will be at 1 p.m. with Kaye Frazer.