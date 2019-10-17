OELWEIN – Bonnie Elliott entertained The Sorority Sisters at her home Monday afternoon.
She also led the program which was a book review. Members shared views of recent books they had read or were reading, and one shared a review of the play, “Mamma Mia.” The books ranged from true stores, murder mysteries and an early copy of the baby book by Dr. Sock. A discussion followed.
Barb Sanders conducted the brief business session and reminded members of the Friends of Mercy One, Oelwein, jewelry and novelty sale set for Oct. 16 and 17, in the hospital lobby.
The next meeting will be Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at the home of Sheila Bryan. Deb Howard, Oelwein Area Chamber director, will be the guest speaker.
Dessert was served by the hostess at the close of the afternoon. Kaye Frazer received a Halloween, harvest gift from her secret sister.