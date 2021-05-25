MANCHESTER – Dates and hostesses for the 2021-2022 year were set when The Sorority Sisters met with Ellen Howard at her home in Manchester Monday afternoon.
Barb Sanders conducted the business session when it was reported that Sharon Lorsung had been hospitalized since the last meeting and was recuperating. A yellow rose has been sent to her.
Members discussed the Party in the Park event scheduled for Thursday, June 10. Woman of the Year will be announced. Sheila Bryan, a TSS member, is a candidate along with Sarah Scheel, Barbara Rundle and Peggy Sherrets.
Beginning Day was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m. with Bonnie Elliott.
At the close of the afternoon, the hostess, assisted by Barb Sanders and Sheila Bryan, served a dessert luncheon.