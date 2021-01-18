Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES — The deadline to submit an application for The Wellmark Foundation large Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant is 5 p.m. CST, Feb. 17, 2021.

The Large MATCH grant application is available online at www.wellmark.com/foundation/documents/LargeMATCHGrantApplication.

The MATCH grant is designed to support projects that provide access to healthy foods or create or enhance a safe environment to be physically active in.

Large MATCH grant awards are up to a maximum request amount of $100,000 for projects that will be successfully completed by December 2023. The grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar with cash or in-kind contributions. At least one-half of the matching support must be cash.

Examples of sustainable projects include:

• Edible orchards and landscaping

• Community gardens and greenhouses

• Farm, field or garden-to-table projects

• Public playground structures and spaces

• Trails, including links, spurs and connectors

• Safe Routes to School plans and infrastructure

• Share-the-road plans and infrastructure, including safe crossing signs and lights

About The Wellmark Foundation

The Wellmark Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created by Wellmark, Inc., doing business as Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa. Please visit The Wellmark Foundation’s website at Wellmark.com/foundation to learn more about the grant program, as well as a list of previous grant recipients. Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield and The Wellmark Foundation are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Trending Food Videos