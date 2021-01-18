DES MOINES — The deadline to submit an application for The Wellmark Foundation large Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant is 5 p.m. CST, Feb. 17, 2021.
The Large MATCH grant application is available online at www.wellmark.com/foundation/documents/LargeMATCHGrantApplication.
The MATCH grant is designed to support projects that provide access to healthy foods or create or enhance a safe environment to be physically active in.
Large MATCH grant awards are up to a maximum request amount of $100,000 for projects that will be successfully completed by December 2023. The grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar with cash or in-kind contributions. At least one-half of the matching support must be cash.
Examples of sustainable projects include:
• Edible orchards and landscaping
• Community gardens and greenhouses
• Farm, field or garden-to-table projects
• Public playground structures and spaces
• Trails, including links, spurs and connectors
• Safe Routes to School plans and infrastructure
• Share-the-road plans and infrastructure, including safe crossing signs and lights
About The Wellmark Foundation
The Wellmark Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created by Wellmark, Inc., doing business as Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa. Please visit The Wellmark Foundation’s website at Wellmark.com/foundation to learn more about the grant program, as well as a list of previous grant recipients. Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield and The Wellmark Foundation are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.