If you celebrate Easter in the religious sense, you likely also observe the season of Lent. This year the Lenten season begins Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, and continues through Holy Thursday, April 1. During Lent many people give something up as a way to repent and seek forgiveness throughout the 40 days.
Some are sincere in renouncing something they truly enjoy or depend on, while others may have trouble staying the course.
The folks at Delish.com have compiled some of the most popular things given up for Lent.
Chocolate is probably the most common food item given up for Lent. Since chocolate is also included in other desserts, it is a good exercise of willpower that will make you thankful when you can eat it again.
Coffee, a beverage many depend on to start their day, can lead to too much caffeine or spending too much on your daily drive-thru run. A mug of hot tea might make a suitable replacement.
Meat would be a difficult choice for many, but if you’re curious about the plant-based lifestyle, 40 days provide a good opportunity to try the vegan life.
Some people prefer to abstain from a behavior, rather than a specific item, like Smoking or Drinking. These are good options if you have been thinking about quitting and want a reason to finally go for it.
Social Media is a tough one, too, but staring at your phone screen is an addiction of its own. You may be surprised how much better you sleep, endure less headaches and have more productivity.
Gossiping: We’ve all done it, but no one ever says they feel refreshed or recharged after venting about someone else. Speaking negatively about others doesn’t give you any peace of mind and, in fact, might make you feel worse. This also includes speaking poorly about yourself, so suspend the habit of negative self-talk and self-doubt for the season.