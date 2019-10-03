The Maynard High School class of 1951 held its 68th class reunion at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Country Cottage Café in Oelwein.
A moment of silence was observed for deceased members of the class. Dione Truog reported on phone calls and updates on classmates unable to attend the reunion.
Eleanor Roquet told of her phone visit with former Maynard teacher Arthur Sensor and Wilma Keppler shared photos of past years.
The group plans to meet again on the fourth Saturday of September 2020. Arrangements for this year’s reunion were made by Dione Truog.
Those attending were Wilma Lehs Keppler, Charleen Jensen Fox, Roy and Dione Miehe Truog, Oelwein; Don and Eleanor Roquet, Keystone; Robert and Shirley Bunn, Norman Klink, Maynard; Mary Cummings Langerman, Fayette; and Richard and Betty Jacobsen McElhaney and daughter Roberta, Clarksville.