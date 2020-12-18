For 35 years, the Three-State Beef Conference has provided beef cattle producers in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska an annual update on current and critical cow-calf and stocker topics.
Although the 2021 event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will continue to provide quality speakers and valuable information, according to Chris Clark, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“For the safety of everyone involved and to ensure compliance with all public health guidance, we decided it was best to offer a virtual program this year,” he said.
The 2021 program, titled “Making Dollars out of Decisions,” is set for Jan. 12-14, with an hour-long webinar beginning at 7 p.m. each day.
Here are the conference dates and session titles, speakers and their affiliations:
• Tuesday, Jan. 12
“What’s on the horizon for the cattle industry: pricing changes, profit drivers and other possibilities in 2021,” with Scott Brown, University of Missouri.
• Wednesday, Jan. 13
“Making Selection Successful: Aligning trait emphasis with market endpoints,” with Bob Weaber, Kansas State University.
• Thursday, Jan. 14
“Value of Connected Data,” with Justin Sexten, Performance Livestock Analytics.
All sessions are free; however, registration is required. Participants will register once for all three days, and will then receive an email with the webinar link and sign-in details. Register online at: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7OcoslzVSnqK9z9Rn5c1mg
For more information on the conference or registration, contact Clark at caclark@iastate.edu or Erika Lundy, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at ellundy@iastate.edu.