MAYNARD — Fourteen West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steven Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance and minutes were read and approved.
It was announced that personnel from Oelwein Health Care Center will be available at the Community Hall next Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 12:30-1 p.m. to offer free blood pressure check ups to anyone that stops by.
The group played 500 during the social afternoon. Dorothy Wehling and Kathryn Cannell garnered the top scores.
Alice Sanderson was the host for the day. Next week’s hosts will be Lowell and Kathryn Cannell.