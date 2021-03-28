Trails Unlimited 'drive-thru' breakfast fundraiser set for April 11

FESTINA — The Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club will host their annual Landowners Appreciation and Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Festina Community Center. All are welcome and guests may enjoy pancakes, hand-made sausage patties and scrambled eggs. The cost is $7 per meal. For the safety of all, the breakfast is drive-thru only.
“Our club is extremely thankful for the season we had this year,” said Bud Winter, club president. “Not only did locals utilize the trails to the fullest, but enthusiasts from all over Iowa and out-of-state contacted us seeking trail information to come for a visit. So many members and volunteers in our area made the trails great – by trail signing, operating the groomer, attending events and meetings, or simply sharing a compliment about the club on social media.”
Winter added, “Like many organizations, being a volunteer can sometimes be a thankless job, but if our members didn’t step up year after year and work together to make things happen, these trail systems would disappear in a hurry. And assisting that effort are landowners and small businesses all over our club region who are supportive of snowmobiling and we are incredibly thankful for their partnership. This breakfast is just a small way to thank them for allowing us to enjoy a sport that we love.”
More than 200 landowners, who make up more than 140 miles of trails within the Trails Unlimited region throughout northern Fayette and southern Winneshiek counties, have received a special invite to the breakfast, including complimentary tickets.
Trails Unlimited is a non-profit organization that has been in existence since 1985. The club maintains over 140 miles of trail in the communities of Castalia, Ossian, Calmar, Fort Atkinson, Festina, Alpha, Hawkeye, Jackson Junction, St. Lucas, Auburn, Waucoma, West Union and Clermont.
For more information about Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club, find them on Facebook or visit www.trailsunlimited.net.