OELWEIN — Trunk or Treat From Six Feet will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church, 531 Eighth Ave. N.E.
Each trunk will utilize a six-foot delivery system to minimize close contact.
Everyone is welcome to put on a costume, bring the family and join for some outdoor fun and candy.
The lighted parking lot will have a lighted path marker and one-way foot traffic through the trunks area. Persons should enter through the north parking lot entrance on Sixth Street Northeast, park and follow the lights to the trunks.
Persons who will have a trunk in the trunk or treat should bring two bags of candy and register at https://lifeisforliving.org/trunkortreat/ and click the Oelwein campus option. You do not need to register to attend, only to provide a trunk.