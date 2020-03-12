OELWEIN – Marlene Kudrna entertained The Sorority Sisters at her home Monday afternoon. She also presented the program, “Historical and Notable Daily Events Which Occurred in March over the years.”
This included the kidnapping of the Lindberg baby, establishment of the Peace Corps, the movie version of “The Sound of Music,” and the first issue of Time magazine.
Also, the patent for the telephone, the debut of the Barbie doll, the 1918 influenza epidemic in Fort Riley, Kansas, and the congressional approval of daylight saving time in 1918.
On March 20, 1922, the US postmaster general ordered all homes to get mailboxes; the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana was a highlight of March 21 in 1981; first fingerprint evidence was used in a murder case in 1909; meat, cheese, butter and baking oil rationing in 1943 and the purchase of Alaska for $7.2 million on March 30 in 1867 were of interest. The devasting tornado in Tennessee this year will also be recorded in history. Discussion followed the presentation.
Barb Sanders conducted the business session when dates and hostesses for coming meetings were announced. Barb Sanders will be hostess for the March 23 session and Cindy Lundry, April 13.
Sheila Bryan, Marlene Kudrna and Kaye Frazer received St. Patrick’s Day and Easter gifts from their secret sisters.
Refreshments were served by the hostess, assisted by Bonnie Elliott, at the close of the afternoon.