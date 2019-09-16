Cindy Lundry led the discussion of “The Hiding Place” by Corrie Ten Boom when Tuesday Tourist members met at the home of Marlene Doyle. This year’s reading theme is Her Story, Her Voice.
Corrie Ten Boom was a Dutch Watchmaker who became a hero of the Resistance. Because of her family’s work to come to the aid of Jews, they were taken to the infamous Nazi death camps. Corrie and her sister were together in the camps where their spiritual faith sustained them.
Corrie was the lone survivor of her family and was one of the most remarkable evangelists of the Twentieth Century. Her story has also been made into a movie. “The Hiding Place” is Corrie Ten Boom’s account of those years.
For October, Tuesday Tourist members are traveling to Upper Iowa University. Members will meet at 10:40 a.m. in the Zion Lutheran parking lot and carpool to the UIU library.
A thank you was read from Hannah Boleyn, this year’s scholarship recipient. Anita Mars was welcomed as a new member. Thanks were extended to hostess Marlene Doyle and co-hostess Christine Saur.