The January meeting of Tuesday Tourist met at the Oelwein Public Library. In keeping with this year’s theme of “Her Story,” President Edith Biddinger asked that each member answer roll call by giving quotes of inspiring women. She then presented the book “Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier.
This historically accurate novel describes the unlikely friendship of two women, Elizabeth Pilpot and Mary Anning. They live in Lyme Regis, a small coastal town on the English coast known for its fossils. Both of these women share an interest in fossils and spend many hours walking the beach looking for these small creatures.
Mary finds a strange set of bones that she believes are crocodile bones but in fact were the bones of an ichthyosaurus. This is one of the biggest scientific discoveries of the time sets off a bombshell in the scientific world, not only because of the discovery of dinosaur bones but that the discovery was made by a woman. Elizabeth made sure that Mary was credited with the finds that changed science. It is a wonderful tale in terms of their friendship and the barriers they remove to become figures in history.
The Christmas collection resulted in $130 being donated to organizations, the Oelwein Pubic Library, the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, and the Kitchen Cupboard. A book was donated to the Oelwein Public Library in memory of Jim Ridihagh.
Hostess Sue Johnson and co-hostess Anita Mars carried out the seaside theme of the book in the decorations on the serving table and the members’ tables. Light blue tablecloths with seashells and tea lights for centerpieces covered the members’ tables. The serving table was graced with a large shell plate and several conch shells, smaller shells and sea glass
Susan Frost announced to the Club that in honor of the Centennial of the 19th Amendment, the Grout Museum is having a display on Women’s Suffrage during the months of February and March. A Commemorative Calendar on this topic, has been made possible by Veridian Credit Union and the League of Women Voters of Iowa.
The February meeting will be at the home of Linda Ridihalgh. Karen Cannon will be co-hostess. Marianne Reynolds will lead the discussion of “Educated” by Tara Westover. Members will be asked to answer roll call with, “If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would you like to meet?”