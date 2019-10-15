Tuesday Tourists hear history of UIU women

Members of Oelwein Tuesday Tourist club embarked on a road trip to Upper Iowa University for their October meeting. Ruth Lau served as the hostess for the event, which featured stories of UIU women over the years.
The tour of UIU began in the UIU library where archivist Janete Garcia shared stories of the many exhibits on display. The story of the influence of women on the establishment and growth of UIU began with Elizabeth Alexander who asked the question, “Why can’t we have a college here?”
In 1855, the Alexanders donated $17,000 and 4,000 acres of land for the college. Later, the children of Elizabeth and Robert Alexander donated an additional $5000 and the 20 acres of land where the campus now stands.
Throughout the years, women have played a prominent role in the growth of UIU. The second graduating class consisted of two women and one gentleman. In 1858, the faculty included three women. Women created the Civil War flag for the University.
The first African American female student enrolled in 1879. “Her Story” is a big part of the UIU’s story.
Following the program, a brief business meeting was held where members were reminded that November’s book selection for the theme of “Her Story” is I Am Malala, the young Pakistani woman who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for her work in promoting female education in Pakistan.
Members enjoyed a delightful lunch on campus with many members noting the dessert was “the best cake they every tasted.”