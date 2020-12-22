‘Twas the night before Christmas
And hither and yon
Not a creature was stirring
From Rudd to Waukon.
The stockings were hung by the chimneys in Traer,
With hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.
The children all nestled in the beds in Lamont
With visions of hundreds of things that they want.
Mom in her slippers and nightgown of Greene …
(she got that on sale in Prairie du Chien)
And I in my cap with its Strawberry Point
Had just finished helping to clean up the joint.
When out on the lawn there arose such a Calmar
You could hear all the ruckus from Lime Springs to Delmar.
When what to my eyes did appear but a wonder,
A little old man in a sleigh built in Gunder.
Such a jolly old fellow, so lively and Stout …
So that’s what holiday baking’s about!
His Christmas Décor-AH, that gave me the clue,
Why it’s Santa, St. Nick … surely that’s who!
More rapid than Siegel his coursers they came
And he whistled and shouted and called them by name,
Now Dysart, now Denver, now Preston, and Vinton.
On Chester, on Cresco, on Donnan and Bankston.
From the top of the porch, to the Westgate they flew
Across the Fairbank, and on to Bellevue.
Through the Cascade of the new fallen snow
Delivering toys to the kids in Bristow.
Don’t cry, pout, “Oel-WINE” had been Santa’s order
And they followed that mandate from border to border.
A train set for Brandon, he’d been a good boy.
For Ryan, a beep-beeping video toy.
For Allison, a doll, with a cute “Mama” squeaker,
A quilt for Aunt Elma, who lives in Fredericka.
Each home had left goodies, stacked on the table …
Kolaches in Protivin, lefse in Mabel.
Leaving his reindeer, each hitched to a Post-ville
Santa sat snacking, and soon had his fill.
His eyes how they twinkled, his nose like a cherry.
He got it bright red up in cold Harpers Ferry.
“Burr Oak,” Santa said, “I’ve been Farley and near
But there’s no place, I fear, that is colder than here.”
Then I saw him Wave-erly as he drove out of Dike.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
Pamela Ohrt wrote this Christmas piece as a clever way to include towns in broadcasting area when she was the news director at KOEL AM Radio. She later served as managing editor for the Oelwein Daily Register and is now an award-winning professor at Wartburg College in Waverly.