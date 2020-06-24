INDIANOLA — Simpson College announced its graduating class for the students who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 semester.
Two Sumner natives are among graduates earning degrees from Simpson this spring.
Cassandra Bergman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Paige Rader graduated with bachelor’s degrees in psychology and environmental science.
The annual commencement ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 and is scheduled to take place Oct. 17, as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend.