IOWA CITY — More than 70 current Doctor of Pharmacy students at the University of Iowa recently received the UI College of Pharmacy's Student Pharmacist ExCELS Award. The award is presented to students for their commitment to service and leadership.
Two area students, both Class of 2021, were among those receiving the Student Pharmacist ExCELS Awards, Julie Breuer of West Union, and Alyssa Riniker of Winthrop.
For more than 125 years - and, today, bolstered by a new $128 million facility, the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy has led the way in educating pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists. The college is well known for its high-quality education, advanced practice models and innovative patient care, drug discovery, product development, and contract manufacturing.