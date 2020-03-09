IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital in its 26th year. Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised more than $30 million since its first event in 1995.
Area students taking part in this year’s Dance Marathon include: Noreasa Higgins of Brandon, Chloe Cummings of Clermont, Tatiana Myers of Dunkerton, Mariah Wettleson of Elgin, Isabel Johanns of Fayette, Abigail Davis, Kelsey Gruber and Kira Reed, all of Independence, Rhianna Bigwood, Mackenzie Geweke and Riley Mihm, all of Jesup, Emma Hefel and Josh Peterson of Oelwein, Alec Marticoff and Brandi Marticoff, both of Readlyn, Tucker Chorpening of Rowley, Elizabeth Kirby of Strawberry Point, Kennedy Amos and Kaylee Kortenkamp, both of Winthrop.