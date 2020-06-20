IOWA CITY — More than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students graduated this spring under extraordinary circumstances.
The month of May usually finds the UI’s beautiful campus teeming with families and students in their caps and gowns. They pose in front of Old Capitol, they walk along the Iowa River, and they visit the haunts and hangouts that have been a big part of their time on campus.
However, the effects of COVID-19 forced these important celebrations to take place elsewhere. Shouts of joy and pride happened in homes all around the world, where students and their families are safe.
During this worldwide pandemic, the university supported commencement celebrations despite being unable to host them in person. Members of the Hawkeye community filmed short videos of encouragement, and each college produced a virtual livestream ceremony.
Packages containing commemorative programs and other celebratory items were sent to graduating Hawkeyes everywhere, and those students who want to walk across a graduation stage in person will be able to do so at a future ceremony.
Area University of Iowa graduates are listed by hometowns with degrees and areas of study.
Calmar — Sabrina Claman, Degree: Bachelor of Fine Arts; Art
Elgin — Kiley Johansen, Degree: Bachelor of Science; Anthropology; Leanne Lenhart, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Political Science;
Fairbank — Anna Sauerbrei, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Psychology
Fayette — Hillary O’Brien, Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Independence — Kaylee Eilers, Degree: Bachelor of Fine Arts; Art; Courtney Fischels, Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy; Adam Goedken, Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Economics; Aunna Marzen, Degree: Bachelor of Music; Jordyn Meyer, Degree: Master of Arts; Speech Pathology and Audiology; Michael Meyer, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Enterprise Leadership; Jonathan Sanford, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Ethics and Public Policy; Tia Whited, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; International Studies; Haley Wulfekuhle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jesup — Alex Boleyn, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; History; Mackenzie Geweke, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Elementary Education; Matthew Powell, Degree: Master of Science; Electrical and Computer Engineering; Makenzie Reiter, Degree: Bachelor of Science; Radiation Sciences; Andrea Rottinghaus, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Social Work; Karli Welter, Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy
Maynard — Bailey Bergman, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Biology
Oelwein — Kayla DeGroote, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; International Relations; April Forsyth, Degree: Doctor of Medicine; Cody Oakes, Degree: Bachelor of Science; Sport and Recreation Management
Ossian — Rebecca Hertges, Degree: Bachelor of Science; Public Health
Rowley — Alec Gates, Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy; Tammera Gorton, Degree: Master of Social Work
Sumner — Lindsey Meyer, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Speech and Hearing Science
West Union — Jacob Guenther, Degree: Bachelor of Arts: Cinema; Hannah Hemry, Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy
Volga — Alexander Duff, Degree: Master of Accountancy; Accounting