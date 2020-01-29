Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR FALLS — The following area students are among those named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa.

To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.

Students are listed by their hometowns.

Arlington — Kaitlyn Rausch, Meg Swanson

Castalia — Cassidy Bohr

Clermont — Luke Butikofer

Edgewood — Delaney Bergan, Ethan Streicher

Elgin — Blaize Frieden, Tess Leuck, Jesse Mackey, Hailey McElree

Fairbank — Elizabeth Kempf, Baylee Kleitsch

Fayette — Marissa Miller

Hawkeye — Courtney Koch

Independence — Lydia Butter, Ashley Cappel, Rodney Ciesielski, Allyson Hearn, Chloe Henningsen, Monica House, Esha Jayswal, Colin Kirchhoff, Catherine Lake, Bailey Lawler, McKinley Meyer, Nolan Meyer, Karlie Niedert, Tyler Ohl, Spencer Pink, Elliott Ryan, Nicholas Steger

Jesup — Shannon Boos, Emily Burke, Sheila Harting, Paton Joblinske, Katherine Krieger, Lauryn Luckeroth, Dylan McCombs, Claire Thoma, Hannah Van Theemsche

Masonville — Connor Moroney

Maynard — Derek Pape

Oelwein — Douglas Cooper, Amber Rosenstiel

Ossian — Marin Ehler

Readlyn — Cameron O’Donnell, Abby Sheppard, Dayten Wittenburg

Rowley — Anna Collison, Brittany Gibbs

Strawberry Point — Sara Baumgartner, Kayela Gearhart, Zachary Steger

Sumner — Chelsea Burrows, Tori Henniges, Madison Luebbers, Mariah Nuss, Nolan Rochford

Volga — Shannon Cross, Cassandra Spielbauer

Wadena — Jordan Weber

Waucoma — Cole Carolan, Nathan Mueterthies, James Schmitt

West Union — Mya Alonso, William Halva-Cash, Ciara Halverson, Madison Imoehl, Makenna Koch, Tanner Kuhens, Trey Kuhens, Seth Rupprecht

Winthrop — Jami Crawford

