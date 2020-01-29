CEDAR FALLS — The following area students are among those named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Students are listed by their hometowns.
Arlington — Kaitlyn Rausch, Meg Swanson
Castalia — Cassidy Bohr
Clermont — Luke Butikofer
Edgewood — Delaney Bergan, Ethan Streicher
Elgin — Blaize Frieden, Tess Leuck, Jesse Mackey, Hailey McElree
Fairbank — Elizabeth Kempf, Baylee Kleitsch
Fayette — Marissa Miller
Hawkeye — Courtney Koch
Independence — Lydia Butter, Ashley Cappel, Rodney Ciesielski, Allyson Hearn, Chloe Henningsen, Monica House, Esha Jayswal, Colin Kirchhoff, Catherine Lake, Bailey Lawler, McKinley Meyer, Nolan Meyer, Karlie Niedert, Tyler Ohl, Spencer Pink, Elliott Ryan, Nicholas Steger
Jesup — Shannon Boos, Emily Burke, Sheila Harting, Paton Joblinske, Katherine Krieger, Lauryn Luckeroth, Dylan McCombs, Claire Thoma, Hannah Van Theemsche
Masonville — Connor Moroney
Maynard — Derek Pape
Oelwein — Douglas Cooper, Amber Rosenstiel
Ossian — Marin Ehler
Readlyn — Cameron O’Donnell, Abby Sheppard, Dayten Wittenburg
Rowley — Anna Collison, Brittany Gibbs
Strawberry Point — Sara Baumgartner, Kayela Gearhart, Zachary Steger
Sumner — Chelsea Burrows, Tori Henniges, Madison Luebbers, Mariah Nuss, Nolan Rochford
Volga — Shannon Cross, Cassandra Spielbauer
Wadena — Jordan Weber
Waucoma — Cole Carolan, Nathan Mueterthies, James Schmitt
West Union — Mya Alonso, William Halva-Cash, Ciara Halverson, Madison Imoehl, Makenna Koch, Tanner Kuhens, Trey Kuhens, Seth Rupprecht
Winthrop — Jami Crawford