MONTICELLO — The 52nd consecutive KCRG TV9 Presents the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Custom Car Show brings a mix of unique and interesting vehicles and a tradition of affordable family fun to Iowa Feb. 27-28. The popular event is just what the doctor ordered after a year of caution and sacrifice.
An impressive lineup of vintage and custom vehicles from all over the region highlight the popular show in Monticello. This year’s event will feature a new selection, including some never-seen-before street rods, custom cars, street machines, hot pickups, race cars and custom motorcycles.
Special precautions will be in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees are asked to comply with recommended social distancing, mask wearing and related guidelines.
This affordable winter family fun event again will be held at the Monticello Berndes Center, 766 North Maple St. in Monticello, only 35 miles from Cedar Rapids or Dubuque on U.S. Highway 151.
Once again attendees can participate in awarding of prizes. All spectators will receive official voting ballots at the door to vote for the following People’s Choice Awards: Car/Pickup, Motorcycle, and Model Car. As always, attendees have the opportunity to win trophies from Muller Brothers and cash awards from Citizens State Bank.
In addition to the vehicles, added attractions include:
· 3-D Sound Company DJ Dave Palmer will provide music and commentary and serve as awards MC Sunday for the 22nd year;
· Caricature artist David Fliss, of Flissart Entertainment, will provide free portraits for attendees;
· Balloon artist “Papa Balloon” Mark Garvey will be making free balloon creations. Mark last appeared at this event in 2017.
The 36th Annual Model Car Contest featuring a new selection of scale model entries will award trophies and model kits in four categories.
Special souvenir items including posters and T-shirts will be available.
Once again the Monticello Eagles Club Ladies Auxiliary #4466 will be serving their famous turkey dressing sandwiches in addition to other food items — with profits going to community projects.
Show hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Awards presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Get $1 off by bringing a can of food to benefit Four Oaks family programs. Parking is free.
For more information visit www.rodandcustomcarshow.com or phone (319) 465-5119. Show weekend phone is (319) 465-6640.
This year’s event celebrates the memory of show founder Ralph G. Muller (1940-2020) and his vision for bringing together generations to enjoy the vehicles and fun that highlight every winter in the region.