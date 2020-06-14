Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

IOWA CITY — More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.

The following area students are listed alphabetically with hometowns, majors and college included.

Ryan Adams of Independence, Cinema; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kennedy Amos of Winthrop, Elementary Education; College of Education

Kenedy Backes of Jesup, Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business

Michael Bagge of Independence, Mechanical Engineering; College of Engineering

Dalton Bantz of Independence, Cinema; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Ericka Barloon of Independence, Music Education; College of Education

Delaney Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Bailey Bergman of Maynard, Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Natalie Bradley of Oelwein, Elementary Education; College of Education

Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn, Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business

Abigail Buzynski of Fairbank, Radiation Sciences; Carver College of Medicine

Megan Chapman of Elgin, Pre-Medicine; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Tucker Chorpening of Rowley, English Education; College of Education

Sabrina Claman of Calmar, Art; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Holly Cooksley of Independence, Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kanyon Cooksley of Independence, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Matthew Decker of Independence, Chemical Engineering; College of Engineering

Austin Duffy of Hazleton, Civil Engineering; College of Engineering

Kaylee Eilers of Independence, Art; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Josie Fischels of Independence, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Samantha Frost of Stanley, Ancient Civilization; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Noah Gall of Independence, Psychology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Adam Goedken of Independence, Finance; Tippie College of Business

Elizabeth Gorman of Winthrop, Finance; Tippie College of Business

Jack Gorman of Winthrop,: Environmental Engineering; College of Engineering

Nick Gorman of Winthrop, Electrical Engineering; College of Engineering

Allison Groux of Calmar, Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kelsey Gruber of Independence, Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Holly Haberman of Fairbank, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jacob Hammitt of Fairbank, Russian; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Zachary Harland of Coralville, History; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Sydney Hearn of Independence, Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business

Rebecca Hertges of Ossian, Public Health; College of Public Health

Noreasa Higgins of Brandon, English; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Cindy Huang of Independence, International Relations; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Melissa Ivy of Independence, Social Work; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Meria Ivy of Independence, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Maria Kayser of Fairbank, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kaylee Kortenkamp of Winthrop, Biomedical Engineering; College of Engineering

Leanne Lenhart of Elgin, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Sophia Leuck of Elgin, Pre-Business; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Regan Liss of Independence, Public Health; College of Public Health

Aunna Marzen of Independence, Music; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Emma Meador of Cedar Rapids, Public Health; College of Public Health

Jordan Miller of Iowa City, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Grace Milroy of Brandon, Electrical Engineering; College of Engineering

Tatiana Myers of Dunkerton, Nursing; College of Nursing

Avery Nabholz of Independence, Music Education; College of Education

Madelyn Nederhoff of Sumner, Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Joshua Peterson of Oelwein, Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kira Reed of Independence, Nursing; College of Nursing

Makenzie Reiter of Jesup, Radiation Sciences; Carver College of Medicine

Avri Ruffcorn of Independence, Global Health Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jonathan Sanford of Independence, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anna Sauerbrei of Fairbank, Psychology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Macy Seehase of Sumner, Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kindra Welter of Jesup, Pharmacy Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Joseph Youngblut of Dunkerton, Nuclear Medicine Technology Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Tags