IOWA CITY — More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
The following area students are listed alphabetically with hometowns, majors and college included.
Ryan Adams of Independence, Cinema; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kennedy Amos of Winthrop, Elementary Education; College of Education
Kenedy Backes of Jesup, Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business
Michael Bagge of Independence, Mechanical Engineering; College of Engineering
Dalton Bantz of Independence, Cinema; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Ericka Barloon of Independence, Music Education; College of Education
Delaney Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Bailey Bergman of Maynard, Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Natalie Bradley of Oelwein, Elementary Education; College of Education
Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn, Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business
Abigail Buzynski of Fairbank, Radiation Sciences; Carver College of Medicine
Megan Chapman of Elgin, Pre-Medicine; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Tucker Chorpening of Rowley, English Education; College of Education
Sabrina Claman of Calmar, Art; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Holly Cooksley of Independence, Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kanyon Cooksley of Independence, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Matthew Decker of Independence, Chemical Engineering; College of Engineering
Austin Duffy of Hazleton, Civil Engineering; College of Engineering
Kaylee Eilers of Independence, Art; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Josie Fischels of Independence, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Samantha Frost of Stanley, Ancient Civilization; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Noah Gall of Independence, Psychology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Adam Goedken of Independence, Finance; Tippie College of Business
Elizabeth Gorman of Winthrop, Finance; Tippie College of Business
Jack Gorman of Winthrop,: Environmental Engineering; College of Engineering
Nick Gorman of Winthrop, Electrical Engineering; College of Engineering
Allison Groux of Calmar, Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kelsey Gruber of Independence, Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Holly Haberman of Fairbank, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jacob Hammitt of Fairbank, Russian; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Zachary Harland of Coralville, History; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Sydney Hearn of Independence, Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business
Rebecca Hertges of Ossian, Public Health; College of Public Health
Noreasa Higgins of Brandon, English; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Cindy Huang of Independence, International Relations; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Melissa Ivy of Independence, Social Work; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Meria Ivy of Independence, Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Maria Kayser of Fairbank, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kaylee Kortenkamp of Winthrop, Biomedical Engineering; College of Engineering
Leanne Lenhart of Elgin, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Sophia Leuck of Elgin, Pre-Business; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Regan Liss of Independence, Public Health; College of Public Health
Aunna Marzen of Independence, Music; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Emma Meador of Cedar Rapids, Public Health; College of Public Health
Jordan Miller of Iowa City, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Grace Milroy of Brandon, Electrical Engineering; College of Engineering
Tatiana Myers of Dunkerton, Nursing; College of Nursing
Avery Nabholz of Independence, Music Education; College of Education
Madelyn Nederhoff of Sumner, Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Joshua Peterson of Oelwein, Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kira Reed of Independence, Nursing; College of Nursing
Makenzie Reiter of Jesup, Radiation Sciences; Carver College of Medicine
Avri Ruffcorn of Independence, Global Health Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jonathan Sanford of Independence, Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Anna Sauerbrei of Fairbank, Psychology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Macy Seehase of Sumner, Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kindra Welter of Jesup, Pharmacy Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Joseph Youngblut of Dunkerton, Nuclear Medicine Technology Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences