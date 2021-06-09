IOWA CITY — More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Listed below are area students who were among the students named to the dean’s list.
Ryan Adams of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Cinema; fourth year undergraduate student
Kennedy Amos of Winthrop, College of Education; Major: Elementary Education; fourth year undergraduate student
Michael Bagge of Independence, College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering; fourth year undergraduate student
Dalton Bantz of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Cinema; second year undergraduate student
Ericka Barloon of Independence, College of Education; Major: Music Education; fourth year undergraduate student
Zander Britt of West Union, College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering; first year undergraduate student
Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn, Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing; third year undergraduate student
Rezner Buhr of Clermont, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biology; third year undergraduate student
Tucker Chorpening of Rowley, College of Education; Major: Education Studies and Human Relations; fourth year undergraduate student
Kanyon Cooksley of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; fourth year undergraduate student
Olivia Cummings of Oelwein, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology; second year undergraduate student
Abigail Davis of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology; second year undergraduate student
Matthew Decker of Independence, College of Engineering; Major: Chemical Engineering; fourth year undergraduate student
Austin Duffy of Hazleton, College of Engineering; Major: Civil Engineering; fourth year undergraduate student
Helena Fantz of Fayette, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology; fourth year undergraduate student
Josie Fischels of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; fourth year undergraduate student
Samantha Frost of Stanley, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Ancient Civilization; third year undergraduate student
Jack Gorman of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Major: Environmental Engineering; fourth year undergraduate student
Holly Haberman of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; fourth year undergraduate student
Riley Hamilton of Hazleton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Physical Therapy; second year undergraduate student
Jacob Hammitt of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Russian; fourth year undergraduate student
Sydney Hearn of Independence, Tippie College of Business; Major: Finance; second year undergraduate student
Noreasa Higgins of Brandon, College of Education; Major: English Education; third year undergraduate studen]
Makenzie Homan of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; third year undergraduate student
Maria Kayser of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science; fourth year undergraduate student
Kaylee Kortenkamp of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering; fourth year undergraduate student
Reese Manderfield of Waucoma, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology; second year undergraduate student
Tatiana Myers of Dunkerton, College of Nursing; Major: Nursing; third year undergraduate student
Avery Nabholz of Independence, College of Education; Major: Music Education; fourth year undergraduate student
Madelyn Nederhoff of Sumner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology; third year undergraduate student
Nicole Pettinger of Winthrop, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Nursing Interest; second year undergraduate student
Emma Pleggenkuhle of West Union, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Interdepartmental Studies; second year undergraduate student
Kira Reed of Independence, College of Nursing; Major: Nursing; third year undergraduate student
Aubrey Stacey of Fairbank, Carver College of Medicine; Major: Radiation Sciences; fourth year undergraduate student
Elsie VanDaele of Fairbank, Tippie College of Business; Major: Business Direct Admission; second year undergraduate student
Hannah Wenger of Masonville, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History; third year undergraduate student
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
• Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.
• Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2021) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
• Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours (spring 2021) of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
• College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (spring 2021), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Dean’s list status was earned by only 872 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,579 second year students, only 1,947 third year students, and only 2,687 fourth year students.