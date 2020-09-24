IOWA CITY — The incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa for fall 2020 has yet again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.78, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.
The Class of 2024 is composed of 4,530 students, 456 fewer than last year. A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 58% of the class (2,612) are Iowa residents, and about 2% (69) are international students. The class represents 95 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 43 U.S. states (as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 35 countries.
This year, 22,405 undergraduates are enrolled at Iowa. Total enrollment this fall is 30,448 students. About 46% of Iowa’s students identify as male, about 54% as female. Graduate students total 6,170, and professional students total 1,873.
This information represents a snapshot of enrollment information from early in the fall 2020 semester and may change with time.
