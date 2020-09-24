Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IOWA CITY — The incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa for fall 2020 has yet again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.78, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.

The Class of 2024 is composed of 4,530 students, 456 fewer than last year. A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 58% of the class (2,612) are Iowa residents, and about 2% (69) are international students. The class represents 95 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 43 U.S. states (as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 35 countries.

This year, 22,405 undergraduates are enrolled at Iowa. Total enrollment this fall is 30,448 students. About 46% of Iowa’s students identify as male, about 54% as female. Graduate students total 6,170, and professional students total 1,873.

This information represents a snapshot of enrollment information from early in the fall 2020 semester and may change with time.

First year undergraduates:

Zander Britt of West Union, College of Engineering

Weller Clark of West Union, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Austin Cook of Winthrop, College of Engineering

Olivia Cummings of Oelwein, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Cooper Fuelling of Jesup, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Riley Hamilton of Hazleton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Chloe Hartley of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Foster Hazen of Winthrop, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jordan Huinker of Fort Atkinson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jered Jensen of Independence, College Enrolled: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Miranda Johansen of Elgin, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Taylor Justason of Rowley, College of Nursing

Avery Liss of Independence, College of Engineering

Marina Meyer of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Morganne Molseed of West Union, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Marisa Mueterthies of Waucoma, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anna Ruffcorn of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Tyson Russell of Winthrop, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Callan Willie of Strawberry Point, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Second year undergraduates:

Andrew Evans of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Reese Manderfield of Waucoma, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Nicole Pettinger of Winthrop, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Alexis See of Hazleton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Elsie VanDaele of Fairbank, Tippie College of Business

Third year undergraduates:

Makenzie Homan of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Channing Pollock of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Megan Reagan of Oelwein, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Parker Sweeney of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Ashley Varo of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Marc Hines of West Union, Undergraduate — Unclassified; University College

Janson Turner of Independence, Undergraduate — Unclassified; University College

