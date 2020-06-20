CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. The following area students were among the graduates. The students are listed by hometowns with degrees and courses of study, as well as honors received.
Elgin — Tessa Becker, Bachelor of Arts, English teaching; Tess Leuck, Bachelor of Arts, Communication/Public Relations
Elkader — Sheri Glawe, Master of arts in Education, special ed: consultant
Fairbank — Sydney Cindrich, Master of Arts, PE: Kinesiology and sport performance; Baylee Kleitsch, Bachelor of Arts, elementary education; Benjamin Schmitz, Bachelor of Arts, MIS: business analytics supply chain management
Fayette — Marissa Miller, Bachelor of Arts, criminology and psychology
Independence — Rodney Ciesielski, Bachelor of Arts, supply chain management; Colin Kirchhoff, Bachelor of Arts, supply chain management; Kieley Lyon, Bachelor of Arts, environmental science; McKinley Meyer, Bachelor of Arts, history (honors); Kyla Mulnix, Bachelor of Arts, public admin: human resources; Karlie Niedert, Bachelor of Arts, rec, tour and nonprofit leadership; Spencer Pink, Bachelor of Arts, physical education; Sam Rasmussen, Master of Social Work, SW: advance trauma informed practices
Jesup — Sheila Harting, Bachelor of Arts, physical education
Masonville — Connor Moroney, Bachelor of Arts, elementary education
Maynard — Derek Pape, Bachelor of Arts, economics: applied econ analyst, math: statistics/actuarial science
Oelwein — Brittnay Ellis, Bachelor of Arts, criminology and psychology
Strawberry Point — Sara Baumgartner, Bachelor of Arts, public health and education: wellness and fitness, women’s health; Zachary Steger, Bachelor of Arts, history
Sumner — Tori Henniges, Bachelor of Arts, social work (highest honors)
Volga — Cassandra Spielbauer, Bachelor of Arts, biology: ecology, evolution, organismal
Waucoma — Kennedy Balk, Bachelor of Arts, elementary education
West Union — Kedrick Bemiss, Bachelor of Arts, Economics: business econ, finance: financial management; Natasha Childers, Bachelor of Arts, history, study of religion
Westgate — Rachael Dolf, Master of Social Work, SW: advance trauma informed practices; Thea Schaff, Bachelor of Arts, English