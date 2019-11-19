Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The American Red Cross will host a number of upcoming blood drives and supporters encourage lifesaving blood donations as a way to pay-it-forward during the holiday season.

Persons can make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in Fayette County are

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oelwein High School

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fayette Public Library

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2-6:30 p.m. Starmont High School

Blood drives in Buchanan County are

Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon to 5 p.m., Wapsie Valley High School

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Buchanan High School in Winthrop

Persons can also search for blood drives in their area by ZIP code online at Red Cross Blood.org.

