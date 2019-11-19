The American Red Cross will host a number of upcoming blood drives and supporters encourage lifesaving blood donations as a way to pay-it-forward during the holiday season.
Persons can make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in Fayette County are
Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oelwein High School
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fayette Public Library
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2-6:30 p.m. Starmont High School
Blood drives in Buchanan County are
Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon to 5 p.m., Wapsie Valley High School
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Buchanan High School in Winthrop
Persons can also search for blood drives in their area by ZIP code online at Red Cross Blood.org.