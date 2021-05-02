FAYETTE — An Upper Iowa University (UIU) alumnus and Peacock Hall of Fame inductee from Littleton, Colorado, will deliver the commencement address during UIU’s 2021 in-person graduation ceremonies at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette, on Saturday, May 8.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, Roger Mangan graduated from UIU in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in history and minors in political science and French. The four-time Peacock wrestling letter winner compiled a 33-2-2 career record and won Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships at 147 pounds in 1959 and 1960. Mangan started a 16-year teaching and coaching career in Fredericksburg, Cresco, Bettendorf and Estherville. He later became an educational consultant for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in Davenport, before moving to Littleton, Colorado with his wife, Alice, and two daughters in 1976.
Roger and Alice have been married for 55 years and enjoy their family, traveling and working in their successful State Farm Insurance office. Alice, a Maynard native, earned a physical education degree at UIU in 1961.
Approximately 450 students will be recognized for earning their respective degrees during the May 8 ceremonies. UIU is making a number of modifications to its traditional in-person commencement to create a safer and healthier environment for its graduates and guests. The university held a virtual commencement in 2020.
Joining the graduates in celebrating their latest accomplishments will be UIU administrators, faculty, staff, alumni, family and friends. A maximum of four guests per graduate will be permitted to attend the in-person events.
To properly maintain physical distancing, UIU will host three ceremonies May 8. Graduates of the University’s School of Business and Professional Studies programs will participate in a 10 a.m. ceremony. A second ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. for the School of Arts and Sciences, while the Andres School of Education, and graduates of the MBA, MEd, MPA, MSA and MSC programs will follow at 3:30 p.m. Masks are required by everyone in attendance during each ceremony.
In the case of inclement weather, an announcement will be posted on the UIU homepage that the ceremonies have been moved to Dorman Gymnasium at Fayette Campus. All seating is on a first-come basis. An overflow viewing area will be located in the Student Center ballrooms. Guests at this location can view the full ceremonies on live video. Live streaming of the broadcast may also be viewed on the day of commencement at uiu.edu.
Due to intermittent construction on West Water Street in Fayette, guests are asked to use Clark Street to avoid delays. For additional information about Upper Iowa University’s 2021 Commencement ceremonies, including concessions, dining, parking, shuttle services, lodging, and Campus distancing rules, visit uiu.edu/commencement.