FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its July and August 2020 graduates. The honored students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns with degrees included.

Arlington — Carrie Blackford, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services

Calmar — Morgan Bohr, Bachelor/Science: Nursing degree in Nursing; Kjerstin Miller, Bachelor of Arts degree in Art

Elgin — Jenna Houg, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin

Fayette — Jose Rafael Acosta Rosa, Master of Business Admin degree in General Management Emphasis; Johnathan Garcia, Bachelor of Science degree in Life Science; Corey Lange, Master of Business Admin degree in Human Resources Management Emphasis; Daniel Kah Ming Lem, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology; Jenna Sullivan, Master of Sport Admin degree in Coaching/Leadership Emphasis; Raphael Sergio Xavier, Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business

Independence — Joni Federspiel, Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting

Jesup — Danielle Ambrosy, Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting; Megan Bloes, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management

Ossian — Madelyn Monroe, Bachelor/Science: Nursing degree in Nursing

Strawberry Point — Amanda Leonard, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management

Sumner — Jennifer Gade, Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems; Nicole Krueger, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

West Union — Jill Starrett, Bachelor/Science: Nursing degree in Nursing

Westgate — Cheridan Brickman, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

