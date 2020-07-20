Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its March 2020 graduates, followed by their major, degree earned and any respective honors. The graduates included:

Fayette — Jayna Morikawa, Marketing, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude Meritum; Lizbeth Winter, Organizational Devel Emphasis, Master of Business Admin.

Hawkeye — Jesse Pleggenkuhle, Organizational Devel Emphasis, Master of Business Admin.

Jesup — Christopher Bierman, Management, Bachelor of Science

Winthrop — Kelsey Zieser, General Management Emphasis, Master of Business Admin.

