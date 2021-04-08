Upper Iowa University Gallery artists’ schedule closes with Ramey exhibit

FAYETTE – The works of Morris, Minnesota artist Jason Ramey will be featured at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Fayette Campus through Friday, May 14. The solo exhibit, titled "Intersect," represents a new direction in the artist’s work.
“While my past work was informed by spaces I’ve inhabited, my most recent work explores the idea of rebuilding, reconstructing and modification of spaces,” Ramey said. “Patterns and colors have begun to emerge. This overlapping or intersection of new patterns and older methods of construction, like lath walls, is an exciting area of study for me. Though I am no longer tied to what I deem ‘traditional’ details found in these spaces, I still look to these details as a starting point of exploration when entering an unfamiliar space.”
Ramey earned master’s degrees at University of Wisconsin Madison and a bachelor’s degree at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis. He currently serves as an assistant professor of studio art at University of Minnesota, Morris.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University officials previously announced the decision to forego the traditional in-person artist’s receptions to keep both the UIU community and visiting artists safe. Instead, each of this year’s exhibits include an online video interview featuring each of the participating artists. Ramey’s presentation can be viewed at uiu.edu/art-on-campus/bing-davis-memorial-gallery/.
“Intersect” marks the end of the 2020-21 Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery artists’ schedule. Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery is located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at UIU’s Fayette Campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are subject to change. Social distancing and face coverings are required at the Gallery and Fayette Campus.