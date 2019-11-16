FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University’s Alpha Zeta Phi (AZP) Greek Club is joining Chi Town Blankets in hosting a blanket drive for those in need in Chicago. Anyone wishing to donate a blanket(s), may do so by dropping off the new or slightly used items at the University’s Student Center, Dorman Gymnasium or Liberal Arts building at Fayette Campus. The Good Samaritan effort will run through Sunday, Dec. 1.
Chi Town Blankets is a nonprofit organization created by Upper Iowa University alumnus and former AZP president Dominic Hillesheim ‘18, who currently resides in Chicago. The goal is to distribute 100 blankets to Chicagoans in need before Dec. 25. For additional information, contact current AZP president Jack Thode at thodej59@uiu.edu or visit www.chitownblankets.com.