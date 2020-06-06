FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its 2020 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipients. The honorees and their respective awards are listed alphabetically by hometowns.
Arlington — Shaylen Fliehler, Northeast Iowa Scholarship; Samantha Hansel, William F. and LaVonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship and The Pam Whitmore Scholarship for Excellence in Student Teaching
Calmar — Ethan Adams, Martha M. Moeller Scholarship
Fairbank — William Hartke, Northeast Iowa Scholarship; Meghan Kleitsch, Baldwin Memorial Award in Art
Fayette — Jordyn Brennan, Baldwin Memorial Award in Art; Collin Kime, Carlton W. Knight and Maxine R. Knight Endowed Scholarship; Anna Lee Sass, Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship; Theodore Travis, Caudle-Holmes Scholarship; Syafiq “Aqim” Zainal, The Excellence in Mathematics Scholarship
Independence — Tara Dryml, Northeast Iowa Scholarship and Andres Education Scholarship; Kaitlin Niedert, J. Paul and Sharroll Richards Scholarship
Jesup — Brian Sadler, Northeast Iowa Scholarship
Oelwein — Ashley Buchtela, STEM Pros: Growing More STEM Professionals in the Heartland; Breanna Ellis, Northeast Iowa Scholarship and Science Faculty Recognition Award; Carley Jeanes, Science Faculty Recognition Award; Jacob Mahloch, The William G. Wilcox Memorial Scholarship
Ossian — Noah Kuboushek, Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorial Scholarship; Jaden Schweinefus, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship; Kenan Willey, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education
Sumner — Valleen Kauffman, William R. Cook Scholarship
Wadena — Mollie Franzen, The Stuart and Roberta Dunkel Annual Scholarship; Melissa Shea, Don and Pauline McGuire Endowed Scholarship
West Union — Jordan Baumler, Herz Scholarship and Mary Kimball Scholarship; Jayde Blue, Northeast Iowa Scholarship; Josie Roulson, Foster Cass Foundation Student Scholarship; Andrew Sass, Ron Crooker Facilities Endowed Scholarship; Adrian Wurtz, Ralph Kauten Endowed Scholarship and Kenneth J. and Sharon L. (Reisch) Erickson Scholarship Fund
Winthrop — Christopher Cooksley, Jacob D. Burling Memorial Scholarship