FAYETTE — The summer OAR (Orientation, Advising, and Registration) Day season begins at Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Fayette, Iowa, Campus Friday, May 14. This year’s schedule includes both in-person and virtual one-day events.
As the final step in the admission process, OAR Days not only allow incoming students to register for classes but also provide the students and their families to further explore different aspects of UIU with the help and guidance of current University students, administrators, faculty and staff.
A typical OAR Day begins with students and their guests registering at the Fayette Campus Student Center. After a brief welcome ceremony, the participants are split into groups. Topics of discussion throughout the day range from academics and Campus life to financing and other available resources.
In addition to the May 14 OAR Day, future dates include the following:
Saturday, June 26
Monday, June 28 (Virtual)
Friday, July 16
Monday, August 2
Friday, August 20 (Virtual)
Incoming students seeking additional information or to register for an upcoming OAR Day at UIU’s Fayette, Iowa, Campus, may visit uiu.edu/oardays, call the UIU admissions office at 800.553.4150, ext. 1+1, or email admission@uiu.edu.