Upper Iowa University welcomes ‘Please Continue’ exhibit

FAYETTE – Art enthusiasts are invited to “Please Continue” to Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Fayette Campus Monday, Oct. 12 - Friday, Nov. 13. The featured exhibit is composed of works created by Colorado artist Agnes Ma.
“In my everyday life, I observe and collect forms in nature,” said Ma. “Through this process, I am able to better appreciate and understand my environment. I appropriate these collected forms and organize them using my own system of logic. The intent of these visual relationships is to foster a sense of preciousness in these materials, and an understanding of the manner in which we exist in our environment."
Fabrications Studios coordinator and assistant professor of fine arts and foundations at Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design, Ma received a Master of Fine Arts degree in metalwork, jewelry design and digital fabrication at Northern Illinois University. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University officials previously announced the decision to forego the traditional in-person artist’s receptions this year to keep both the UIU community and visiting artists safe. Instead, each of this year’s exhibits include an online video interview featuring each of the participating artists. Ma’s video presentation can be viewed in the near future at uiu.edu/art-on-campus/bing-davis-memorial-gallery/.
The remaining 2020-21 Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery artist schedule is as follows:
Nov. 19 – Dec. 18: Stephanie Chambers, Temple, Texas
Jan. 11 – Feb. 12: Dominic Sansone, St. Charles, Illinois
Feb. 22 – March 19: Jave Yoshimoto, Omaha, Nebraska
March 29 – April 16: Jason Ramey, Morris, Minnesota
April 26 – May 8: UIU Senior Thesis
Additional information about these artists and their respective exhibits will be announced at a later date.
Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery is located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at UIU’s Fayette Campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are subject to change. Social distancing and face coverings are required at the Gallery and at Fayette Campus.