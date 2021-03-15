Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is partnering with Dubuque County Conservation, Dubuque County Hunter Safety Instructors, and Iowa DNR Conservation Officers to challenge and teach area girls outdoor survival skills.
At the specialty summer camp session, girls will learn survival skills like orienteering, fishing, and gun safety from experts, even earning the Iowa DNR Firearm Safety Certificate. While not in skill-building sessions, girls will have fun at the beautiful Camp Little Cloud property exploring the trails, swimming at the pool, and stomping through the creeks. Campers will even have the opportunity to visit the Swiss Valley Nature Center and the Izaak Walton Club on day trips, too!
“When girls step outside their comfort zones, they emerge with the confidence and grit to tackle any challenge in life – that’s why the outdoors plays such an important role in the Girl Scout program,” says Stacy Conforti, VP, outdoor program and property. “Girls need an opportunity to disconnect, step into nature, and discover their potential.”
Into the Wild is hosted at Camp Little Cloud on July 26-29, 2021. Camp Little Cloud is located near Epworth. All girls in grades 7-11, not just members of Girl Scouts, can register to attend at www.GirlScoutsToday.org. Call 800-798-0833 or email Info@GirlScoutsToday.org with questions.