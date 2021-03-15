Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Developing As Snow Slowly Moves North and East... .Snow continues to move slowly to the north and east from southwest Wisconsin back through northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota where snow covered and slick roads have been reported. Accidents have been reported. Amounts up to 2 to 4 inches have been reported so far in the heavier band. Visibility will be reduced to under 1/2 mile at times with snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour possible. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected over parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota with locally higher amounts possible. Snow will slowly move into west central Wisconsin through early to mid afternoon. As the snow exits, a period of freezing drizzle is possible generally from late afternoon into the evening. Light icing could result, mostly on elevated and untreated surfaces. Motorists, be ready for slippery to hazardous conditions. Consider altering travel plans if conditions warrant it. If you must go out, be sure to check road conditions prior to departing. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle possible. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&