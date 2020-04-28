Victory gardens déjà vu for Iowa State University

On March 1, 1942, the Agricultural Extension Service at Iowa State College distributed a publication “Victory vegetable gardens” detailing size, location and steps in growing vegetables. (Haber, E.S. (1942) “Victory vegetable gardens,” Bulletin P:Vol. 2:Bulletin P40, Article 1. Available at: http://lib.dr.iastate.edu/bulletinp/vol2/iss40/1)
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, people across the U.S. are turning to victory gardens to reduce their fear of empty grocery shelves, while others view it as an opportunity to be outside, dig in the dirt and reduce that “pent-up” feeling.
For Iowa State University (ISU), the resurgence of victory gardens is déjà vu – the feeling of “having been there and done that.” This is true, as on March 1, 1942, the Agricultural Extension Service at Iowa State College distributed a publication “Victory vegetable gardens” detailing size, location and steps in growing vegetables.
During World War II, the United States Department of Agriculture encouraged citizens to plant victory gardens to contribute to the war effort. Even Eleanor Roosevelt participated, planting a victory garden on the White House Lawn in 1943.
Were they ever successful! Approximately 20 million victory gardens produced 9-10 million tons of vegetables, which was 40 percent of all vegetables consumed in the U.S. Another positive was the uniting of the Home Front, with local communities holding festivals and competitions featuring each person’s home-grown produce.
Rolling the clock forward to today – nurseries, greenhouses, and retailers report a spike in the sales of vegetable plants, seeds and potting soil. And, online tutorials showing how to grow your own food are growing faster than weeds.
ISU Extension and Outreach is no exception when it comes to a variety of resources to help the home gardener. To name just a few, there is the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, the Hortline (515-294-3108), the Master Gardener program, videos and great publications featuring landscape plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
Speaking of vegetables, ISU has five publications to help you get started on your victory garden:
• • Where to put your vegetable garden
• • Small plot vegetable gardening
• • Container vegetable gardening
• • Planting a home vegetable garden
• • Suggested vegetable varieties for the home garden
All are free and can be downloaded from the ISU Store at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/.