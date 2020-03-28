Vintage Music Festival slated for June 28 in Waterloo

The 23rd annual Vintage Music Festival will take place on Sunday, June 28, from 12–8 p.m. at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo, (the former Knights of Columbus building at the corner of Locke Ave. and Laporte Road).
The Vintage Music Festival is a fun-filled day of musical entertainment, food, drink, and dancing. This family-friendly event is for music lovers of all ages who enjoy listening and/or dancing to a mix of good old-fashioned country music, a little bit of classic rock & roll, and a variety of other traditional down-home oldies music.
Various area bands donate their time and talent to make this event possible each year. Bands featured this year will be The Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Butler County Line, The Ramblers, Jeanie Uncorked, Vic & Van Switzer of Route 66, and Mike Price and the Moon Majic Band.
Food will be available for purchase, and the bar will be open throughout the event. Admission is free, with a suggested free-will donation to help cover expenses.