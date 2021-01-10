Timely updates on dairy issues
AMES – Dairy producers and the industry will have the opportunity to learn about emerging dairy industry issues during Virtual Dairy Day hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team. The program is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“Producers and industry partners will have a chance to hear about current and relevant information to help them make sound management decisions.” said Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This workshop is traditionally in-person for farmers to network and share ideas. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this will be a virtual workshop to network, connect and ask questions.”
The agenda for the virtual day includes:
• 10 a.m. – Opening remarks.
• 10:05 a.m. – “Making the Most of your Manure Nutrients,” Brian Dougherty, ag engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach.
• 10:45 a.m. – “Think Outside the Box; Cocktail Mixes, Milking Frequencies, and Grazing Heifers,” Wisconsin Dairy Farmer, Josh Tranel.
• 11:20 a.m. – “Mindset Tactics to Improve Brain and Behavioral Health,” Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
• Noon – virtual lunch break.
• 12:15 p.m. – “Milk Market Update,” Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
• 12:55 p.m. – “Iowa’s Dairy Industry and Economic Impact,” Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
There is no fee to register; however, pre-registration is required to receive the ZOOM link. Online registration is available at: http://www.aep.iastate.edu/dairy Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office or Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu or 563-382-2949; Tranel at tranel@iastate.edu or 563-583-6496; or Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712-737-4230.