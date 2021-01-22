Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AMES – Iowa extension council members and youth in grades 8-12 can get an inside look at the legislative process, meet key legislators and hear from World Food Prize Foundation staff virtually at Iowa Legislative Insider on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 8:30–10:45 a.m. Individuals as well as teachers and classrooms are invited to register. There is no fee to attend but registration is required to receive the link to attend. Register at www.iaextensioncouncils.org/register-4-h-legislative-insider

Trending Food Videos