AMES – Iowa extension council members and youth in grades 8-12 can get an inside look at the legislative process, meet key legislators and hear from World Food Prize Foundation staff virtually at Iowa Legislative Insider on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 8:30–10:45 a.m. Individuals as well as teachers and classrooms are invited to register. There is no fee to attend but registration is required to receive the link to attend. Register at www.iaextensioncouncils.org/register-4-h-legislative-insider
Virtual event offers inside look at legislative process
Deb Kunkle
