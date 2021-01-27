VOCES8 to perform during Wartburg’s virtual Meistersinger Honor Choir Festival

WAVERLY — VOCES8, a British vocal ensemble, will offer a live digital concert during the annual Wartburg College Meistersinger Honor Choir Festival on Sunday, Jan. 31.
The concert, which will be available online and is open to the public, will begin at 2:30 p.m. at https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision/voces8.
The festival, held virtually this year to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, will bring together elite singers, selected by high school choir directors from around the world, for a day of music featuring special guests André Thomas and Eric Whitacre.
“We considered cancelling the event due to COVID-19 but realized that we have a wonderful opportunity to help high school choral programs during these difficult times. This year marks the 51st Meistersinger Honor Choir, and it will be unlike any other due to the virtual format we have created,” said Lee Nelson, Patricia R. Zahn Endowed Chair in Choral Conducting. “Normally we have students from around the Midwest attending this event, but this year we have people from all over the United States and even the world attending the festival. Our reach has been far greater than ever before since people can participate from their homes.
“The lineup of guest clinicians is also unprecedented. To have Dr. André Thomas, Eric Whitacre and VOCES8 visit, interact and perform for the students is something that could never happen in a normal year. We are thrilled that these world-class artists will be sharing their gifts with the participants, and they promise to engage, educate and inspire all involved.”
Thomas is a composer, conductor and highly sought-after clinician. Whitacre, an internationally acclaimed composer, has penned several pieces that have been performed by Wartburg students and honor choirs in recent years.
VOCES8 performs an extensive repertoire in a cappella concerts and in collaboration with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists. The ensemble, which formed 15 years ago, is passionate about music education and is the flagship ensemble of the VOCES8 Foundation, which reaches up to 40,000 people each year through workshops and master classes.