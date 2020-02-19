A volunteer workshop is being planned at Fontana Nature Center on Saturday, March 14.
This workshop is for everyone, from seasoned volunteers who would like a refresher, to newcomers who need an orientation to do volunteer work. All are welcome.
Conservation volunteers are involved in a variety of activities, including serving as nature center hosts and campground hosts, monitoring nest boxes, helping with park maintenance, pulling invasive plants, working on special projects, and more.
The workshop will provide an opportunity to meet other volunteers, learn about opportunities, and begin to receive volunteer training. The workshop will begin with beverages and donuts in the Nature Center at 9 a.m.
Persons with questions may call Diane at 319-636-2617. Preregister at www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.”