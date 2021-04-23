Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bremer County Extension can use area residents’ help in planting the large Waverly Community Sharing Garden on Saturday morning, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Located at Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest, this is the 11th year for this major food growing and donation garden.

Last year nearly 9,000 pounds of produce went to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and area social service agencies for the needy.

Volunteers are asked to bring your own masks and gloves. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Bremer County ISU Extension Director Ron Lenth, @ 319-882-4275, or rlenth@iastate.edu.

